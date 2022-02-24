Napster Group (LON:NAPS) Trading 44,344.4% Higher

Shares of Napster Group PLC (LON:NAPS – Get Rating) traded up 44,344.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 370 ($5.03) and last traded at GBX 200 ($2.72). 72,273 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 25,171,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.45 ($0.01).

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 76.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 26.90.

Napster Group Company Profile

MelodyVR Group PLC develops a music platform that allows users to experience music performances in virtual reality primarily in the United Kingdom. The company delivers virtual reality music experiences and original content to music fans via the MelodyVR music platform, a free-to-download app currently available on iOs and Android smartphones and virtual reality devices; and live-streaming performances in virtual reality.

