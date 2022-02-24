Napster Group (LON:NAPS) Trading 44,344.4% Higher

Shares of Napster Group PLC (LON:NAPS – Get Rating) traded up 44,344.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 370 ($5.03) and last traded at GBX 200 ($2.72). 72,273 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 25,171,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.45 ($0.01).
The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 76.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 26.90.
Napster Group Company Profile (LON:NAPS)
