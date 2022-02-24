Nate’s Food (OTCMKTS:NHMD) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Nate’s Food Co. (OTCMKTS:NHMD – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Nate’s Food shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 1,095,841 shares changing hands.

About Nate’s Food (OTCMKTS:NHMD)

Nate’s Foods Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of ready-to-use, pre-mixed pancake and waffle batter. It sells its product under the brand name Nate’s Homemade. The company was founded on January 12, 2000 and is headquartered in Huntington Beach, CA.

