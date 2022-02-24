National Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,108 Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 82.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,455 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in Abiomed by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,049 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,845 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,910 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,434 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Abiomed alerts:

In other Abiomed news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.65, for a total transaction of $607,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.43, for a total transaction of $359,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,412 shares of company stock valued at $3,280,956 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ABMD stock opened at $290.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $315.49 and a 200 day moving average of $332.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of 100.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.36. Abiomed, Inc. has a 52 week low of $261.27 and a 52 week high of $379.30.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $261.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.47 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 15.19%. Abiomed’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ABMD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Abiomed from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Abiomed from $292.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $344.75.

Abiomed Company Profile (Get Rating)

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.