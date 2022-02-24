National Asset Management Inc. Has $853,000 Stake in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

National Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,136 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 5.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 51,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after buying an additional 2,739 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the third quarter valued at about $750,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 32.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 9,786 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1.7% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 44,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the third quarter valued at about $472,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

TPX has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.22.

TPX opened at $31.78 on Thursday. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.15 and a fifty-two week high of $50.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.03 and its 200 day moving average is $44.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.77.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.08). Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 155.99% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.63%.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

