National Asset Management Inc. Has $909,000 Holdings in Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS)

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 184,318 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Transportadora de Gas del Sur were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TGS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,500,016 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,396,000 after purchasing an additional 17,126 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the second quarter worth $643,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 41.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 73,911 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 21,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 27.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 73,463 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 15,751 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the second quarter worth $131,000. Institutional investors own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur stock opened at $5.86 on Thursday. Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $6.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $882.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in the production and commercialization of natural gas liquids. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Production and Commercialization of Liquids, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment includes transportation, exchange, and displacement of natural gas; and the operation service and maintenance of the assets affected to the natural gas transport service.

