National Bank Financial Comments on The Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) – Analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.63 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.66. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.56 EPS.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 14.86%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Veritas Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.72.

Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $71.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.80 and a 200-day moving average of $66.81. The firm has a market cap of $86.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.93. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of $58.28 and a 1-year high of $74.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,207,598 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,079,460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624,538 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. increased its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 109.9% during the third quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 11,848,905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $730,749,000 after acquiring an additional 6,203,008 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,978,165 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $635,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,943 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,702,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $616,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,078,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $501,832,000 after acquiring an additional 75,731 shares in the last quarter. 47.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.7817 per share. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.72%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.