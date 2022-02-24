National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $40.86

National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $40.86 and last traded at $41.00, with a volume of 313 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.62.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NNN. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.56.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.60. The company has a current ratio of 10.98, a quick ratio of 10.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.88.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 38.98% and a return on equity of 6.95%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.22%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in National Retail Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

About National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN)

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

