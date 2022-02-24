NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) PT Raised to GBX 315 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 300 ($4.08) to GBX 315 ($4.28) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NWG. Jefferies Financial Group cut NatWest Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 310 ($4.22) to GBX 300 ($4.08) in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 300 ($4.08) to GBX 350 ($4.76) in a research report on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded NatWest Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a GBX 305 ($4.15) target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $268.68.

Shares of NWG stock opened at $6.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.39. NatWest Group has a 52-week low of $5.05 and a 52-week high of $6.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. NatWest Group had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 5.72%. Analysts expect that NatWest Group will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in NatWest Group by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,616,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,427,000 after buying an additional 323,471 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in NatWest Group by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,532,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,693,000 after buying an additional 295,503 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in NatWest Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,966,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,234,000 after buying an additional 104,255 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NatWest Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,627,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,947,000 after buying an additional 73,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in NatWest Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,437,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,780,000 after buying an additional 45,371 shares in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.

