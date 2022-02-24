Needham & Company LLC Cuts CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Price Target to $70.00

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $115.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities dropped their price target on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded CoStar Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.50.

CSGP stock opened at $53.50 on Wednesday. CoStar Group has a 1-year low of $49.00 and a 1-year high of $101.05. The company has a current ratio of 12.18, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a PE ratio of 89.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.73.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $506.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. CoStar Group’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that CoStar Group will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in CoStar Group by 8.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,378,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 9,675.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 117,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,724,000 after purchasing an additional 116,208 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 83,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,176,000 after buying an additional 4,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 22.7% in the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 35,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after buying an additional 6,533 shares in the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

