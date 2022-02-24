Needham & Company LLC Trims Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Target Price to $100.00

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $170.00 to $100.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Teladoc Health from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $118.00 to $108.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $136.76.

NYSE:TDOC opened at $61.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 0.36. Teladoc Health has a 12-month low of $60.58 and a 12-month high of $259.55.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $554.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.54 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 43.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Teladoc Health will post -3.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total value of $191,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 3,664 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.08, for a total value of $425,317.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 205 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 209 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

