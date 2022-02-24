NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Price Target Lowered to $29.00 at Needham & Company LLC

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $41.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 56.59% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NEO. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of NeoGenomics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $58.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NeoGenomics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.56.

NEO opened at $18.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 7.66 and a quick ratio of 7.42. NeoGenomics has a fifty-two week low of $18.36 and a fifty-two week high of $55.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 51.45 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.95 and its 200 day moving average is $37.17.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical research company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. NeoGenomics had a net margin of 10.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The business had revenue of $125.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that NeoGenomics will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other NeoGenomics news, CFO Kathryn B. Mckenzie sold 1,846 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $64,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Douglas Matthew Brown sold 33,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $1,228,357.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEO. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in NeoGenomics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in NeoGenomics by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

