Neptune Wellness Solutions (TSE:NEPT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.34

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (TSE:NEPT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.35, with a volume of 13067 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen decreased their price target on Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$1.00 to C$0.65 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$1.00 to C$0.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$1.50 to C$0.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

The stock has a market cap of C$60.28 million and a PE ratio of -0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.45.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc operates as an integrated health and wellness company. It builds a portfolio of lifestyle brands and consumer packaged goods products under the Forest Remedies and, Ocean Remedies, Neptune Wellness, Mood Ring, and OCEANO3 brands. The company offers turnkey product development and supply chain solutions to businesses and government customers in various health and wellness verticals, such as legal cannabis and hemp, nutraceuticals, and white label consumer packaged goods.

