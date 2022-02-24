NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) CEO Sells $384,157.50 in Stock

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $384,157.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

George Kurian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 24th, George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of NetApp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total transaction of $355,810.00.

On Monday, December 20th, George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of NetApp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total value of $369,835.00.

On Monday, November 29th, George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of NetApp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.52, for a total transaction of $380,460.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP traded down $4.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $79.29. 6,421,878 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,026,910. The company has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. NetApp, Inc. has a one year low of $58.83 and a one year high of $96.82.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.37. NetApp had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 136.54%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 48.54%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NTAP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on NetApp from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on NetApp from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NetApp from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Susquehanna upped their price target on NetApp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NetApp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of NetApp by 150.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 288 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 57.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in NetApp by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in NetApp during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in NetApp in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

