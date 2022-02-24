NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the data storage provider on Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%.

Shares of NetApp stock opened at $84.09 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.34. NetApp has a 52 week low of $58.83 and a 52 week high of $96.82. The company has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.37. NetApp had a return on equity of 136.54% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that NetApp will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total value of $355,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew K. Fawcett sold 2,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $187,642.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,749 shares of company stock worth $3,497,619. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NetApp by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in NetApp by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 32,080 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,951,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NetApp by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in NetApp during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in NetApp by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,689 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares during the period. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NTAP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NetApp from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on NetApp from $94.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday. Northland Securities boosted their target price on NetApp from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on NetApp from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on NetApp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.95.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

