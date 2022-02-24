NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Trading Down 6.1%

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) shares traded down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $92.50 and last traded at $92.53. 73,247 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,134,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.52.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price target on NetEase from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. CLSA dropped their price target on NetEase from $143.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on NetEase from $136.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.71.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.26 and a 200 day moving average of $97.38. The stock has a market cap of $61.33 billion, a PE ratio of 33.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.54.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in NetEase by 4.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 47,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NetEase by 68.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 672,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,480,000 after acquiring an additional 274,258 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NetEase in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,844,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in NetEase by 43.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,681,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,818,000 after acquiring an additional 505,426 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP lifted its holdings in NetEase by 113.0% in the second quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 221,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,083,000 after acquiring an additional 117,500 shares during the period. 30.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

