Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Purchased by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,758 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $7,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 267.3% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 378,996 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $231,316,000 after acquiring an additional 275,804 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 250.4% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 6,907 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after acquiring an additional 4,936 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.1% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 24,905 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $15,201,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 46.9% in the third quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP now owns 121,640 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $74,242,000 after acquiring an additional 38,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 28.5% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,652,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NFLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $342.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Netflix from $720.00 to $555.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $329.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Netflix from $725.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Netflix from $660.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $541.94.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $367.46 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $351.46 and a 52-week high of $700.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $487.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $569.24.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings acquired 46,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

