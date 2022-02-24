Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $96,000 Stock Holdings in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 55,463 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Yamana Gold were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 31,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 18,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,178 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 4,353 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 436,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 5,591 shares during the period. 41.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AUY opened at $5.11 on Thursday. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.70 and a 12-month high of $5.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 34.07, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.25 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded Yamana Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Yamana Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Yamana Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yamana Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.38.

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

