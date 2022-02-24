Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 96,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,675 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Neuronetics were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 116,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 26,594 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Neuronetics during the second quarter valued at $2,735,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Neuronetics by 1,228.2% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 26,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 24,564 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Neuronetics by 15.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,144,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,334,000 after acquiring an additional 156,613 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 207.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 12,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP William Andrew Macan sold 11,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total transaction of $40,698.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 17,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total transaction of $62,224.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,919 shares of company stock valued at $135,382 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Neuronetics stock opened at $2.96 on Thursday. Neuronetics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.84 and a twelve month high of $18.34. The stock has a market cap of $78.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.76.

STIM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Neuronetics from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Neuronetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.06.

Neuronetics, Inc commercial stage medical technology company, which engages in the designing, developing and marketing products for the patients suffering from psychiatric disorders. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm offers NeuroStar TMS, a therapy system for the treatment of major depressive disorders in adult patients.

