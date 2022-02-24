New England Research & Management Inc. Decreases Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

New England Research & Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 959 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 1.0% of New England Research & Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MRK. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 116.4% during the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 460.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.4% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Argus raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Guggenheim lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.88.

NYSE MRK opened at $74.92 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.29. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $91.40. The company has a market capitalization of $189.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.51% and a net margin of 26.02%. The firm had revenue of $13.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.70%.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

