New England Research & Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

New England Research & Management Inc. lowered its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,530 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMAT. Eagle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,052,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 169,687 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $24,163,000 after purchasing an additional 19,814 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 129.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 186,891 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $26,613,000 after purchasing an additional 105,348 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,498,783 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $783,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Inc. CA bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,962,000. Institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMAT shares. B. Riley dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.62.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $45,837,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $123.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $109.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $145.56 and its 200 day moving average is $141.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.50 and a 52-week high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 55.38%. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.35%.

Applied Materials Profile (Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.