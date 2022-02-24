New England Research & Management Inc. Has $1.59 Million Stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

New England Research & Management Inc. decreased its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 64,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,728,000 after purchasing an additional 7,403 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 78,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,044,000 after acquiring an additional 12,518 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,675,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,511,000 after acquiring an additional 46,747 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $91.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.66 and its 200 day moving average is $87.17. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $77.96 and a 12 month high of $99.48.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 16.58%. PACCAR’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.61%.

In other PACCAR news, Director Alison J. Carnwath sold 29,233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $2,693,236.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total transaction of $1,369,947.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,930 shares of company stock worth $6,647,589 over the last 90 days. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.54.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

