New England Research & Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

New England Research & Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 127.7% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Clean Yield Group increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 100.0% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 46.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

SPG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.82.

Simon Property Group stock opened at $128.17 on Thursday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.12 and a 52 week high of $171.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.50.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 41.00% and a return on equity of 53.12%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.97%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.