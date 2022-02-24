Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Newtek Business Services had a net margin of 81.22% and a return on equity of 20.18%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ NEWT traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,593. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.38. Newtek Business Services has a one year low of $22.56 and a one year high of $38.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $581.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. Newtek Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newtek Business Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Newtek Business Services by 19.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Newtek Business Services by 106.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 4,025 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Newtek Business Services by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 11,125 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Newtek Business Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,099,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Newtek Business Services by 38.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 16,824 shares in the last quarter. 15.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of business and financial solutions. It offers loans, payments, payroll and benefits, web solutions, insurance, and technology solutions. The company was founded by Barry Sloane in 1998 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

