Nexi (OTCMKTS:NEXXY) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Nexi (OTCMKTS:NEXXY – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NEXXY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nexi in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Nexi from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Nexi from €20.60 ($23.41) to €18.00 ($20.45) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Get Nexi alerts:

Shares of NEXXY stock opened at $13.66 on Tuesday. Nexi has a fifty-two week low of $13.66 and a fifty-two week high of $23.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.41.

Nexi SpA provides payment technology solutions which enable banks, merchants, and consumers to make and receive digital payments. It operates through the following business units: Merchant Services and Solutions; Digital Payments and Cards; Digital Banking Services; and Other Services. The Merchant Services and Solutions unit supplies merchants with the necessary infrastructure to enable digital payment acceptance and execute card payments on behalf of the merchant.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nexi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.