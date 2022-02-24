Next Hydrogen Solutions (CVE:NXH) Shares Down 0.5%

Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc. (CVE:NXH – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$1.95 and last traded at C$2.04. Approximately 10,569 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 24,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.05.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NXH shares. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Next Hydrogen Solutions from C$12.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Next Hydrogen Solutions from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 7.33 and a current ratio of 7.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$46.68 million and a PE ratio of -1.50.

