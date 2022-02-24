NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Upgraded to C by TheStreet

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NEX. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $7.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $7.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NexTier Oilfield Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.59.

Shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock opened at $6.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.54. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 12-month low of $3.06 and a 12-month high of $7.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 3.00.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 16.88% and a negative return on equity of 38.62%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 240,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares during the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

