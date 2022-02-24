NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $13.81

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.81 and last traded at $13.89, with a volume of 1519 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.30.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NGM. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.13.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.40 and a 200-day moving average of $19.15.

In related news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total transaction of $273,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 45.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 23,499 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,780,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,250,000 after acquiring an additional 335,959 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 351.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 534,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,463,000 after acquiring an additional 415,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

