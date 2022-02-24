NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Price Target Cut to $260.00

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $315.00 to $260.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.60% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NICE. Citigroup dropped their price objective on NICE from $314.00 to $306.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NICE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on NICE from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on NICE from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NICE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.13.

NICE stock opened at $221.09 on Tuesday. NICE has a 1-year low of $211.25 and a 1-year high of $319.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 74.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $270.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.82.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The technology company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $515.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.66 million. NICE had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 10.84%. NICE’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NICE will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of NICE by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in NICE by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,526,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $767,027,000 after purchasing an additional 836,616 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in NICE by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in NICE by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,962,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NICE by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

