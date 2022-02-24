Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Issues Earnings Results

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share.
NASDAQ:NKLA traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.04. 26,550,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,748,627. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 0.67. Nikola has a 1-year low of $6.41 and a 1-year high of $21.40.
In related news, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 1,709,690 shares of Nikola stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $17,473,031.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 50,579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $500,226.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,770,323 shares of company stock worth $18,066,459. 22.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NKLA shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Nikola from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush raised their price target on Nikola from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nikola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. BTIG Research lowered Nikola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Nikola from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.25.
About Nikola (Get Rating)
Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nikola (NKLA)
- Oil Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- What A Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Means For The Market
- The Wayfair Bull Market Is Way Over
- The Institutions Take A Big Drink Of Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Camping World Pulls Back But Wait To Buy More
Receive News & Ratings for Nikola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.