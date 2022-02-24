Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Issues Earnings Results

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:NKLA traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.04. 26,550,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,748,627. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 0.67. Nikola has a 1-year low of $6.41 and a 1-year high of $21.40.

Get Nikola alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 1,709,690 shares of Nikola stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $17,473,031.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 50,579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $500,226.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,770,323 shares of company stock worth $18,066,459. 22.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Nikola by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,743,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,729 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Nikola by 215.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 280,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after buying an additional 191,813 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nikola during the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Nikola by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 118,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 4,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Nikola by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 259,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after buying an additional 8,408 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NKLA shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Nikola from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush raised their price target on Nikola from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nikola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. BTIG Research lowered Nikola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Nikola from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.25.

About Nikola (Get Rating)

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nikola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.