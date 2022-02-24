NIO (NYSE:NIO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $18.03

Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.03 and last traded at $19.55, with a volume of 554839 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.46.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NIO shares. Citigroup upped their target price on NIO from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays started coverage on NIO in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. CLSA lowered their target price on NIO from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on NIO in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on NIO from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.58.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $32.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.33 and a beta of 2.37.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in NIO by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,036,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412,164 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in NIO by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 74,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 7,108 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its position in NIO by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 7,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. BSN Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new position in NIO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,830,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG increased its position in NIO by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 162,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,132,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.94% of the company’s stock.

About NIO (NYSE:NIO)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

