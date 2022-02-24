Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Issues Earnings Results

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $704.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.38 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Nomad Foods updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.960-$2.000 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.71-1.75 EPS.

NOMD traded down $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $24.24. 1,201,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 770,625. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.67. Nomad Foods has a twelve month low of $23.18 and a twelve month high of $31.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

NOMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Nomad Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Nomad Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

About Nomad Foods (Get Rating)

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.