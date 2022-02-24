Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (TSE:NSR)

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (TSE:NSR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

Nomad Royalty stock opened at C$8.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.93 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.25, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.28. Nomad Royalty has a fifty-two week low of C$7.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$521.32 million and a PE ratio of 38.29.

NSR has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$16.00 price objective on shares of Nomad Royalty in a report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Nomad Royalty and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. cut their price objective on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$21.00 price target on shares of Nomad Royalty in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.75.

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

