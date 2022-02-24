Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) Given a C$16.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR – Get Rating) received a C$16.00 target price from stock analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 88.24% from the company’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Nomad Royalty’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NSR. decreased their target price on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$14.00 target price on shares of Nomad Royalty and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$21.00 price objective on shares of Nomad Royalty in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nomad Royalty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.75.

Shares of NSR stock opened at C$8.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$521.32 million and a P/E ratio of 38.29. Nomad Royalty has a 52 week low of C$7.34 and a 52 week high of C$12.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.79.

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

