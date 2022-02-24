Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.13), Fidelity Earnings reports. Noodles & Company had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The company had revenue of $114.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Noodles & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Noodles & Company stock traded down $1.04 on Thursday, reaching $7.14. 47,285 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,928. Noodles & Company has a 52 week low of $7.61 and a 52 week high of $13.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.85. The stock has a market cap of $326.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.11, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,284,423 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,650,000 after buying an additional 364,564 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 763.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 232,115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after buying an additional 205,221 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 788.0% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 207,172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after buying an additional 183,842 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 243.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 228,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after buying an additional 162,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 783.5% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 114,919 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 101,912 shares in the last quarter. 83.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Noodles & Company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Noodles & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Noodles & Company in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Noodles & Company from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

