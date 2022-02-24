Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.13), Fidelity Earnings reports. Noodles & Company had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The company had revenue of $114.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Noodles & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of Noodles & Company stock traded down $1.04 on Thursday, reaching $7.14. 47,285 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,928. Noodles & Company has a 52 week low of $7.61 and a 52 week high of $13.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.85. The stock has a market cap of $326.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.11, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,284,423 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,650,000 after buying an additional 364,564 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 763.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 232,115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after buying an additional 205,221 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 788.0% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 207,172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after buying an additional 183,842 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 243.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 228,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after buying an additional 162,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 783.5% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 114,919 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 101,912 shares in the last quarter. 83.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Noodles & Company (Get Rating)
