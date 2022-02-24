Nordson Co. Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $2.32 Per Share (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nordson in a report issued on Tuesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.32 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.42. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Nordson’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.00 EPS.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $609.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.21 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 19.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Nordson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Nordson from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $281.75.

Nordson stock opened at $221.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $238.09 and its 200 day moving average is $244.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.95. Nordson has a one year low of $187.62 and a one year high of $272.28.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 0.5% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 2.7% during the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 4.0% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Nordson by 1.2% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its holdings in Nordson by 4.5% during the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is 26.36%.

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

