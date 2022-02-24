Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC Has $9.02 Million Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 77,108 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,376 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for about 3.3% of Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $9,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 24,513.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 22,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 22,062 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 157.9% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SBUX shares. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Starbucks from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Starbucks from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Starbucks from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Starbucks from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Starbucks from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.14.

Starbucks stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $89.09. The company had a trading volume of 404,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,881,615. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.80. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $89.44 and a 12 month high of $126.32. The company has a market capitalization of $102.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total transaction of $701,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $29,022,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

