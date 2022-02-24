Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK – Get Rating) by 72.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 44,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,380 shares during the period. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Discovery by 132.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Discovery by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Discovery by 507.5% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Discovery by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Discovery by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. 55.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCK traded down $1.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.41. 512,560 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,381,354. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.86 and a 1 year high of $66.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

