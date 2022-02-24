Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC Sells 830 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the quarter. Liberty Broadband accounts for 1.0% of Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $2,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 4.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 180,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,204,000 after acquiring an additional 8,051 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 129.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 57,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,703,000 after acquiring an additional 32,500 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Liberty Broadband in the second quarter valued at about $437,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 13.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 85,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,344,000 after acquiring an additional 10,162 shares during the period. 11.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

LBRDA traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $138.50. The company had a trading volume of 3,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,618. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.28. The company has a market cap of $24.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.93 and a beta of 1.03. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1 year low of $135.10 and a 1 year high of $188.76.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Liberty Broadband in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $211.00 target price on the stock.

Liberty Broadband Profile (Get Rating)

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.