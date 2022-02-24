Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) PT Raised to 80.00 at UBS Group

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by analysts at UBS Group from 75.00 to 80.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Norsk Hydro ASA from 68.00 to 69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on Norsk Hydro ASA from 87.00 to 93.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Norsk Hydro ASA from 83.00 to 86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Norsk Hydro ASA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Pareto Securities downgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.55.

OTCMKTS:NHYDY traded up $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $9.00. 103,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,291. Norsk Hydro ASA has a fifty-two week low of $5.52 and a fifty-two week high of $9.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.15 and a 200-day moving average of $7.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.54.

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in producing and supplying alumina and primary aluminum. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite & Alumina; Primary Metal; Metal Markets; Rolled Products; Extruded Solutions; Energy; and Other Eliminations. The Bauxite & Alumina segment include bauxite mining activities, sourcing arrangements, and alumina commercial operations.

