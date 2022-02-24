North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating) (TSE:NOA) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.56.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NOA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. TD Securities raised shares of North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$26.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, CIBC initiated coverage on North American Construction Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its holdings in North American Construction Group by 5.0% in the second quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,651,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,255,000 after acquiring an additional 126,825 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in North American Construction Group by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 940,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,262,000 after purchasing an additional 104,700 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its position in North American Construction Group by 23.5% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 897,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,217,000 after purchasing an additional 170,887 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in North American Construction Group by 35.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 718,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,918,000 after purchasing an additional 188,600 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in North American Construction Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 685,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the period. 42.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOA stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.54. 2,472 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,185. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.68. North American Construction Group has a 1-year low of $10.29 and a 1-year high of $17.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.85. The firm has a market cap of $436.53 million, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.51.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating) (TSE:NOA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 7.51%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that North American Construction Group will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is 11.21%.

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers mining and heavy construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

