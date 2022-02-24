Northbridge Industrial Services plc (LON:NBI) Insider Judith Aldersey-Williams Buys 10,000 Shares

Northbridge Industrial Services plc (LON:NBI – Get Rating) insider Judith Aldersey-Williams purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 175 ($2.38) per share, for a total transaction of £17,500 ($23,799.81).

Shares of NBI stock opened at GBX 168.50 ($2.29) on Thursday. Northbridge Industrial Services plc has a 1 year low of GBX 92.08 ($1.25) and a 1 year high of GBX 185 ($2.52). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 168.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 154. The firm has a market capitalization of £48.98 million and a P/E ratio of -337.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.78.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Northbridge Industrial Services in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Northbridge Industrial Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, hiring, and sale of specialist industrial equipment worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Crestchic Loadbanks and Transformers, and Tasman Oil Tools. It offers loadbank equipment that are primarily used for the commissioning and maintenance of independent power sources, such as diesel generators and gas turbines; and transformers.

