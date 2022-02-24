Northern Oil and Gas (NOG) to Release Earnings on Friday

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NYSEAMERICAN:NOG opened at $22.95 on Thursday. Northern Oil and Gas has a 12 month low of $11.40 and a 12 month high of $27.87. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 2.41.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 29th. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is -5.03%.
Several equities research analysts have commented on NOG shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America upgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.78.
About Northern Oil and Gas (Get Rating)
Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.
