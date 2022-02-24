Northern Oil and Gas (NOG) to Release Earnings on Friday

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSEAMERICAN:NOG opened at $22.95 on Thursday. Northern Oil and Gas has a 12 month low of $11.40 and a 12 month high of $27.87. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 2.41.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 29th. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is -5.03%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,112,572 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $84,638,000 after acquiring an additional 404,438 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 260.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 568,624 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,702,000 after acquiring an additional 410,903 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 106,899 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,417 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 14,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 352.2% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 142,605 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 111,072 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NOG shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America upgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.78.

About Northern Oil and Gas (Get Rating)

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.