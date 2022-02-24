NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) Declares $0.05 Dividend

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 24th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0522 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th.

Shares of NWHUF opened at $10.72 on Thursday. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $12.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.59.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NWHUF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the provision of access to a portfolio of international healthcare real estate infrastructure to investors. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Canada, Brazil, and Australasia. The firm has interests in medical office buildings, clinics, and hospitals.

