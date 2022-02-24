Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.34 EPS

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by ($0.34), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 74.83% and a negative net margin of 2,158.84%. The business had revenue of $487.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4977.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE NCLH traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.37. 41,141,635 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,176,082. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 2.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 12-month low of $17.31 and a 12-month high of $34.49.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 210.0% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 372.1% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.77% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

