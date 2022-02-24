Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.960-$1.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $122 million-$132 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $118.82 million.Nova Measuring Instruments also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.96-1.14 EPS.

Shares of NVMI traded down $2.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $106.00. The stock had a trading volume of 5,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,317. Nova Measuring Instruments has a 52 week low of $76.76 and a 52 week high of $149.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.07.

Get Nova Measuring Instruments alerts:

NVMI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nova Measuring Instruments from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $134.14.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nova Measuring Instruments stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating ) by 565.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,340 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.34% of Nova Measuring Instruments worth $9,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Nova Measuring Instruments Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nova Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials metrology for semiconductor manufacturing, and software modeling. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.