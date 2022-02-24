Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.960-$1.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $122 million-$132 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $118.82 million.Nova Measuring Instruments also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.96-1.14 EPS.
Shares of NVMI traded down $2.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $106.00. The stock had a trading volume of 5,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,317. Nova Measuring Instruments has a 52 week low of $76.76 and a 52 week high of $149.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.07.
NVMI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nova Measuring Instruments from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $134.14.
Nova Measuring Instruments Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nova Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials metrology for semiconductor manufacturing, and software modeling. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nova Measuring Instruments (NVMI)
- The Wayfair Bull Market Is Way Over
- The Institutions Take A Big Drink Of Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Camping World Pulls Back But Wait To Buy More
- The TJX Companies, This Is What A Buying Opportunity Looks Like
- Schwab Stock is a Play on Retail Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.