Novavax, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($15.46) Per Share (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Novavax in a report released on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Song anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($15.46) per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $198.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Novavax’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($3.50) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $30.31 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $12.55 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.49 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.14 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Novavax from $282.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Novavax from $172.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Novavax in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Novavax from $315.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.43.

Shares of Novavax stock opened at $73.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.02. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.17. Novavax has a 12-month low of $66.38 and a 12-month high of $277.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Novavax during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Novavax by 186.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Novavax during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Novavax during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Novavax by 201.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 48.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 2,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.07, for a total value of $454,239.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,961 shares of company stock worth $7,947,592 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

