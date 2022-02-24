Novavax, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($15.46) Per Share (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Posted by on Feb 24th, 2022

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Novavax in a report released on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Song anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($15.46) per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $198.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Novavax’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($3.50) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $30.31 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $12.55 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.49 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.14 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Novavax from $282.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Novavax from $172.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Novavax in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Novavax from $315.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.43.

Shares of Novavax stock opened at $73.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.02. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.17. Novavax has a 12-month low of $66.38 and a 12-month high of $277.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Novavax during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Novavax by 186.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Novavax during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Novavax during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Novavax by 201.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 48.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 2,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.07, for a total value of $454,239.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,961 shares of company stock worth $7,947,592 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Novavax (Get Rating)

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

See Also

Earnings History and Estimates for Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.