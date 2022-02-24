NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its holdings in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,553 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 718 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVCR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in NovoCure by 20.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 17,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in NovoCure by 10.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in NovoCure by 49.3% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in NovoCure by 8.2% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,145 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NovoCure during the second quarter valued at $742,000. 73.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NVCR opened at $72.96 on Thursday. NovoCure Limited has a fifty-two week low of $59.57 and a fifty-two week high of $232.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.58. The company has a quick ratio of 8.40, a current ratio of 8.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -270.22 and a beta of 0.89.

In other NovoCure news, CEO Asaf Danziger purchased 4,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $102.44 per share, for a total transaction of $509,536.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVCR. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of NovoCure in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of NovoCure from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial raised shares of NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Oppenheimer raised shares of NovoCure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NovoCure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NovoCure presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.38.

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

