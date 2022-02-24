Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $579.41 Million

Brokerages forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) will report $579.41 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $576.30 million to $582.53 million. Nu Skin Enterprises reported sales of $677.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will report full year sales of $2.72 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $2.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Nu Skin Enterprises.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $673.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.93 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 25.41%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NUS shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Shares of NUS traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.77. 21,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 862,300. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.24. Nu Skin Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $39.40 and a fifty-two week high of $62.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.29 and its 200-day moving average is $47.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. This is an increase from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.31%.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.27, for a total value of $53,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 216.9% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. 79.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex.

