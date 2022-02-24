NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG) Position Raised by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG – Get Rating) by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,282 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NUMG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 54.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 34.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 7,753 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 49,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after buying an additional 3,143 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 194,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,624,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter.

Get NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

BATS NUMG opened at $40.29 on Thursday. NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $31.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.48.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.