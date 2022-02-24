Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $23.01

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.01 and last traded at $24.04, with a volume of 4109 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.79.

NTNX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Nutanix from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Nutanix in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. OTR Global upgraded Nutanix from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Nutanix from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nutanix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.09.

The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.70 and a 200-day moving average of $33.78.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $378.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.83 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.88) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Duston Williams sold 15,000 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total value of $492,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 17,046 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total value of $518,027.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 276,579 shares of company stock worth $8,442,786. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTNX. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Nutanix by 277.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,292,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421,526 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 1,643.6% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,478,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,239 shares during the period. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 198.9% during the 3rd quarter. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,465,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,236,000 after acquiring an additional 974,948 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,141,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,751,000 after acquiring an additional 960,900 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Nutanix by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,585,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,392,000 after purchasing an additional 920,283 shares during the period. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutanix Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It engages in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

